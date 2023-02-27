Richard Gere's Wife Gives Update on His Pneumonia Health Scare in Mexico: 'Mostly Recovered'

Alejandra Silva shared photos of her husband participating in festivities with friends for her birthday in Mexico

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 27, 2023 07:55 PM
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Richard Gere is finally ready to party.

The actor, 73, caught a case of pneumonia requiring hospitalization while vacationing in Mexico for his wife Alejandra Silva's 40th birthday, but now appears to be over the hump, health-wise.

On Saturday, Silva posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, showing off all the festivities she enjoyed with friends for her special day — including a shot of Gere smiling at her sparkler-topped birthday cake, plus one of the duo in a sweet embrace.

"As you can see we are all mostly recovered," Silva — who reported she herself had been weathering sinusitis and an ear infection in an earlier update — captioned the post.

Gere has apparently been on the mend steadily for some time, as Silva posted on Feb. 19 that "the worst has already," passed. She followed that up two days later, assuring fans that "Richard is feeling much better," and that their two young sons who also fell sick were doing fine as well.

In addition to their two boys together (Alexander, 4, and James, 2), Gere is dad to 23-year-old son Homer, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Meanwhile, Silva is also mom to son Albert, 10, from a previous marriage.

RELATED VIDEO: Richard Gere Marries Spanish Girlfriend Alejandra Silva: 'They're Extraordinarily Happy'

Gere and Silva knew each other for over a decade before they first began dating in 2014.

In April 2018, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they had married "weeks and weeks ago" and were "extraordinarily happy," adding, "They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After news of their marriage broke, a film source who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE he "has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes."

Related Articles
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere's Wife Says He's 'Recovering' from Pneumonia on Family Vacation in Mexico
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Shares Rare Beach Photo with Their Kids for Her 40th Birthday
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Shares Rare Beach Photo with Their Kids for Her 40th Birthday
Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Tropical Holiday Greetings in Rare Photo with Their Sons
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere Says Marriage Is a 'Constant Checking-in' with Each Other: 'Does This Work?'
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere Steps Out with Wife Alejandra Silva at 'Maybe I Do' Special Screening
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Shares Sweet Shadow Family Photo with Son Alexander
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!
Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Eva Longoria and José Bastón's Relationship Timeline
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ira Kunyansky and Abigail Breslin attend the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Miranda's Victim" at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Abigail Breslin Wishes New Husband Ira Kunyansky a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'
Sean Stewart and Jody Weintraub
Rod Stewart's Ex-Wife Alana Says She's 'So Happy' for Son Sean After His Impromptu Vegas Wedding
Zach Roloff Post Brain Surgery
Zach Roloff Shares Health Update While Recovering from Brain Surgery: 'Happy to Be Home'
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Kelly Ripa (L) and Anderson Cooper host the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)
Kelly Ripa Wishes Anderson Cooper's Son Sebastian a Happy 1st Birthday — See the Sweet Photo!
Neil Patrick Harris in Mexico
Neil Patrick Harris Breaks a Sweat in Mexico, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Relationship Timeline
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Relationship Timeline
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend Cuban Independence Day celebration hosted by VICE and Bacardi at Weylin B. Seymour's on May 20, 2014 in New York City
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Timeline