Richard Gere's Wife Gives Update on His Pneumonia Health Scare in Mexico: 'Mostly Recovered'

Richard Gere is finally ready to party.

The actor, 73, caught a case of pneumonia requiring hospitalization while vacationing in Mexico for his wife Alejandra Silva's 40th birthday, but now appears to be over the hump, health-wise.

On Saturday, Silva posted a carousel of photos to Instagram, showing off all the festivities she enjoyed with friends for her special day — including a shot of Gere smiling at her sparkler-topped birthday cake, plus one of the duo in a sweet embrace.

"As you can see we are all mostly recovered," Silva — who reported she herself had been weathering sinusitis and an ear infection in an earlier update — captioned the post.

Gere has apparently been on the mend steadily for some time, as Silva posted on Feb. 19 that "the worst has already," passed. She followed that up two days later, assuring fans that "Richard is feeling much better," and that their two young sons who also fell sick were doing fine as well.

In addition to their two boys together (Alexander, 4, and James, 2), Gere is dad to 23-year-old son Homer, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. Meanwhile, Silva is also mom to son Albert, 10, from a previous marriage.

Gere and Silva knew each other for over a decade before they first began dating in 2014.

In April 2018, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE they had married "weeks and weeks ago" and were "extraordinarily happy," adding, "They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together."

After news of their marriage broke, a film source who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE he "has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes."