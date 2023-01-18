Richard Gere Steps Out with Wife Alejandra Silva at 'Maybe I Do' Special Screening

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva tied the knot in a secret April 2018 wedding ceremony

January 18, 2023
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva had a date night at the premiere of his new movie.

On Tuesday, Gere, 73, and Silva, 39, appeared at a special screening of Maybe I Do in New York City along with Gere's costars Emma Roberts and Susan Sarandon, marking a rare red carpet appearance for the couple.

Gere and Silva, who got married in a secret ceremony in April 2018, kept close on the carpet Tuesday as they held hands and wrapped their arms around one another as they posed for photos. During the event, Gere praised costar Roberts, 31, whom he told PEOPLE "has one of the most difficult roles" in the new romantic comedy.

"Obviously I loved working with her aunt, but she's her own person. She has her own career and does things her own way," Gere said at the event Tuesday when asked about working with Roberts. The actor famously costarred with Roberts' aunt Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman and Runaway Bride.

"She has one of the most difficult roles, the straight and narrow among the crazy adults," Gere said of Emma's Maybe I Do part. "I think she did great."

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Gere and Silva turned heads in 2018 when they got married and announced plans to start a family despite their 33-year age difference.

A photo of the Dalai Lama blessing Silva's baby bump served as their first pregnancy announcement in September 2018. Just nine months after their son's birth, they announced a second baby was on the way.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "extraordinarily happy."

"They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together," the insider told PEOPLE.

In 2015, Silva told Hola! that Gere had been a family friend and they had known each other for over a decade before they started dating. Silva said they were immediately attracted to each other the moment they reconnected in 2014.

"Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other," she said. "I'm not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there's such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear."

Gere's new movie, which also stars Diane Keaton, William H. Macy and Luke Bracey, follows two married couples involved in affairs with each other — until they realize their children (Roberts and Bracey) are considering getting married.

Maybe I Do is in theaters on Jan. 27.

