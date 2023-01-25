Richard Gere Says Marriage Is a 'Constant Checking-in' with Each Other: 'Does This Work?'

The Maybe I Do actor opened up to Extra about putting in the work when it comes to marriage and keeping relationships healthy

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 25, 2023 02:47 PM

Like most things in life worth preserving, Richard Gere knows marriage takes care and effort.

"I've been married three times," the actor, 73, told Extra recently in a chat surrounding his upcoming rom-com Maybe I Do, when asked about relating to the themes in the film that costars Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, Emma Roberts, William H. Macy and Luke Bracey.

"There's always two things are going on at the same time in any relationship is that you, as an individual, are still trying to figure out who you are, always," said Gere, who was been married to Alejandra Silva since 2018. (The couple share two children: Alexander, who turns 4 next month, and a younger son whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in April 2020.)

One big question he always asks is: "How do you share that with another person, and does it fit?" "The person that you are today was not the same person you were 50 years ago when the relationship started," he explained. "They're not the same person. You're not the same people together."

Gere continued, "So it's a constant checking in to see, 'Does this work?' And sometimes it doesn't … you've gone in different directions and, okay, you're in different places, and there's not a reason to stay together anymore."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

On Jan. 17, Gere and Silva, 39, appeared at a special screening of Maybe I Do in New York City along with Gere's costars Roberts, 31, and Sarandon, 76, marking a rare red-carpet appearance for the couple.

Gere and Silva, who got married in a secret ceremony in April 2018, kept close on the carpet as they held hands and wrapped their arms around one another while posing for photos.

Following their wedding, a film source who has known Gere for years told PEOPLE, "Richard has been much happier in this half of his life because he is settled, confident and doing what he likes."

"Practicing Buddhism and doing humanitarian work have fulfilled and transformed him, and he is at a stage when he can make the kinds of films that he likes," the insider added of Gere, who was previously married to Cindy Crawford and Carey Lowell. He and Lowell, 61, share son Homer, 22.

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City
Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Gere and Silva turned heads in 2018 when they got married and announced plans to start a family despite their 33-year age difference.

A photo of the Dalai Lama blessing Silva's baby bump served as their first pregnancy announcement in September 2018. Just nine months after their first son's birth, they announced a second baby was on the way.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time that the two were "extraordinarily happy."

"They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together," the insider said.

Maybe I Do is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere Steps Out with Wife Alejandra Silva at 'Maybe I Do' Special Screening
Emma Roberts and Richard Gere attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical
Emma Roberts Calls Working with Aunt Julia Roberts' Two-Time Costar Richard Gere a 'Full-Circle' Moment
Emma Roberts, Julia Roberts
Emma Roberts Reveals Her 'Favorite' Rom-Com Is Aunt Julia Roberts' 'My Best Friend's Wedding'
Emma Roberts 'Maybe I Do' film screening
Emma Roberts Says Juggling Work with a 2-Year-Old Baby Is a 'Full-Time Job'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Diane Keaton attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Diane Keaton Wishes a Happy 77th Birthday 'to the Love of My Life' — Herself!
Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 26, 2022 in New York City
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Tropical Holiday Greetings in Rare Photo with Their Sons
Maybe I Do starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts and William H. Macy
Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere and William H. Macy Tackle Marriage in 'Maybe I Do' Trailer
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Timeline
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Shares Sweet Shadow Family Photo with Son Alexander
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Snaps Family Shadow Photo with Son Alexander, 3 — See the Rare Shot!
Dorothea Hurley and Recipient of the Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award Jon Bon Jovi attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo's Relationship Timeline
Rupert Grint Georgia Groome
Who Is Rupert Grint's Girlfriend? All About Georgia Groome
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher arrive at the 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Eddie Murphy's Dating History: From Whitney Houston to Paige Butcher
Susan Geston and Jeff Bridges attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jeff Bridges' Wife? All About Susan Bridges
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Downsizing' screening and Opening Ceremony during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2017 in Venice, Italy
Who Is Matt Damon's Wife? All About Luciana Barroso
Jennifer Garner and actor-director Ben Affleck arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Relationship: A Look Back