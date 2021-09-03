"To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift," Richard E. Grant said

Richard E. Grant Mourns the Death of His Wife of 35 Years Joan Washington: 'Love of My Life'

Richard E. Grant is mourning the death of his wife, Joan Washington.

On Friday, the 64-year-old actor announced the news of his wife's death in a social media statement. She was 71.

Without revealing her cause of death, Grant shared a sweet video of himself dancing with his love, which ended with the pair hugging in a warm embrace.

"🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia," Grant tweeted. "Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift."

"Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine," the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star added alongside a set of broken heart emojis.

Washington, who served as a voice and dialect coach, met Grant back in 1983. Together, the pair share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington's previous relationship.

Speaking with The Independent back in 2011 for a joint interview, Grant explained how he and Washington first met at the Actors' Centre in London.

"She was teaching an accent session with a bunch of actors, and I thought she had the most wonderful voice and huge, sort of monkey eyes. She seemed fairly frenetic," he told the outlet at the time. "I thought that she was really cute and all that."

According to her IMDB page, Washington's career spanned almost 40 years during the time she served in the film industry in her behind-the-scenes role. Over that period, she worked with well-known stars like Anne Hathaway and Emma Stone.

After Washington's death was made public, various stars who worked with her shared their condolences on social media.

Sharing a photo of herself with Washington, Jessica Chastain tweeted, "My heart is broken 💔Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman. I've looked toward her. Her strive towards excellence made her the celebrated dialect coach she was."

Noting that they worked together on films such as The Debt, Crimson Peak and The Zookeeper's Wife, Chastain, 44, continued, writing, "Every day I was excited to go to work and giggle with Joan. She was a barometer of truth with a wicked sense of humor. I loved her very much."

In another statement, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies star Jason Watkins called Washington "incomparable."