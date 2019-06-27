Richard Dreyfuss Claims 'Irish Drunken Bully' Bill Murray Threw an Ashtray at Him on 1991 Movie

Richard Dreyfuss is recalling a scary alleged incident he had on set with Bill Murray.

The two actors worked together on 1991’s What About Bob?, but in a new interview with Yahoo, Dreyfuss claims the funnyman wasn’t as easygoing as he seemed in real life. Dreyfuss, 71, told the outlet about the time Murray, 68, allegedly got violent after a dinner where he had been drinking.

“I didn’t talk about it for years. He was an Irish drunken bully, is what he was,” Dreyfuss said. “He came back from dinner [one night] walked in and I said, ‘Read this [script tweak], I think it’s really funny.’ And he put his face next to me, nose-to-nose. And he screamed at the top of his lungs, ‘Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!’ ”

He continued, “There was no time to react, because he leaned back and he took a modern glass-blown ashtray. He threw it at my face from [only a couple feet away]. And it weighed about three quarters of a pound. And he missed me. He tried to hit me. I got up and left.”

What About Bob? follows Murray as an irritating patient who hunts down his egotistical psychiatrist (Dreyfuss) while he’s on vacation and befriends the whole family, slowly rendering him insane.

The interview has Dreyfuss reminisce on old roles, including the 1975 blockbuster Jaws. Although the thriller has become one of the most iconic movies of all time, Dreyfuss said he didn’t think it was that great when they were filming.

“Everyone had thought they had struck gold, and I said, ‘What are you talking about? It’s just a little movie,’ ” Dreyfuss admitted. “So when the film was released, I found myself going back to the talk shows and saying ‘I’m the guy who didn’t believe in it.'”