Rhea Perlman Says She'll Never Divorce Ex Danny DeVito Despite Their Separation: 'What For?'

Rhea Perlman isn’t interested in cementing her single status.

The Poms actress, 71, opened up about why she would never divorce her ex Danny DeVito on Thursday while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She got candid when a fan called in and asked her why it was easy for her and the actor to remain friends.

“I don’t know why it’s difficult for other people, but Danny and I have always loved each other and we have three amazing children together,” Perlman said. “We really agree on almost everything important.”

She continued, “You know, we were together for 40 years. 40 years is a long time, you might have to do something else!”

When Cohen asked her how often they keep in touch, Perlman said, “A lot. We talked today.”

As for how their relationship fares now as opposed to when they were still together, Perlman said it was “much better because all the tense stuff is gone.”

“It’s not in his face or in mine. It was a hard transition… but everything smoothed out,” she explained. “Everybody’s got a good relationship with Danny, and with me and each other. That’s all we care about.”

“But, I’m not getting divorced,” she added. “No, no, no. What for? We do live separately. We see each other a lot too.”

In March, DeVito told PEOPLE he and Perlman have remained “very close.”

“We’re friends,” he said. “We’re happy. Everybody’s happy.”

The two have worked together many times over the years, including on his classic TV show Taxi and the 1996 family film Matilda, in which they played a married couple.

He added, “She’s a good actress and I love working with her.”

Perlman and DeVito began dating in 1971 and married in January 1982. The pair have three children together: Lucy, 36, Grace, 34, and Jacob, 31.

They first announced their separation in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage and over 40 years together, but later reconciled in March 2013.

The two separated again in March 2017. While they may not be working together, the actors are still as busy as ever with DeVito recently starring in Tim Burton’s Dumbo, while Perlman stars in Poms opposite Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver.

Poms is now in theaters.