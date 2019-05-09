Rhea Perlman's WWHL Appearance Alongside Anjelica Huston Was Switched After Huston Dissed Poms

Rhea Perlman has revealed a talk show appearance alongside Anjelica Huston was nixed after the actress slammed her new film Poms.

Perlman, 71, said she was slated to film an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with Huston, but that the sit-down got the kibosh from her studio after the John Wick 3 actress ripped into Poms, calling it a “humiliating…old-lady cheerleader movie.”

“I was supposed to do… Andy Cohen’s show with Anjelica, just randomly,” Perlman told SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio. “Of course [the film’s distributor] said, ‘No, no, you’re not gonna do that.’ So I said, ‘Great, I wouldn’t really want to do that.’ And so I did it yesterday, I did it with Whoopi [Goldberg].”

Huston, 67, drew the ire of the Poms cast earlier this month after she criticized the premise of the film, which follows a group of women (Perlman, Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier) living in a retirement home who form a cheerleading squad.

Hudson was asked by Vulture what type of projects she’s drawn to, and replied: “Quite honestly, I’m looking for movies that impress me in some way, that aren’t apologetically humble or humiliating like, ‘Band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah,’ you know. An old-lady cheerleader movie. I don’t like that kind of thing. If I’m going to be an old lady… at least I want to be a special old lady. I don’t want to be relegated to some has-been making a comeback.”

Perlman said that while the response didn’t “bum” her out, she did find it surprising, as she’s met Huston many times over the years and always found her to be “such a nice person.”

“What I don’t understand is, no one asked her that question… Like, if you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all, you know?” she said. “Like why would you do that, why would you bring that up? It was very odd. It’s like she had some vendetta or I don’t know. It felt cruel and mean.”

Co-star Jacki Weaver, 71, also recently weighed in about the controversy, telling Vanity Fair she found Huston’s comments “a bit mean and petty.”

“I just laughed. And then I said, ‘Well, she can go f- herself,’” Weaver said. “I was kind of disappointed. I had always been an admirer of Anjelica… I would say she must be going through menopause, but she must have had that ages ago.”

Meanwhile, Huston has apologized for the comments. During a Monday appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, she told Cohen she was sorry.

“I hope I didn’t hurt anyone’s feelings. I mean, you know, if I did, I hope they come back at me,” she said. “I can’t say that I felt that I was saying anything that was wildly out of place because most of the things are in my book anyway… I hope I didn’t hurt anyone’s feelings, I didn’t mean to.”

Poms is in theaters Friday.