See a Pre-Friends Jennifer Aniston Discuss Her Budding Acting Career — Alongside Her Dad!

Jennifer Aniston‘s been impressing people with her talent long before her turn as one of TV’s most beloved characters.

In a 1990 interview with E! News, a pre-Friends Aniston sits with her dad John as they talk about her future in the business. John, a longtime Days of Our Lives actor who still appears on the show, can’t help but praise his budding-actress daughter.

“Jennifer is a natural talent,” John, now 86, said as Aniston, now 51, sweetly reacted next to him. “There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can’t learn. The comic instinct that she has in unerring. That’s her greatest asset.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Says She Grew Up in ‘a Household That Was Destabilized and Felt Unsafe’

Aniston put that comedic timing to good use just four years later when she booked Friends, and has continued to show her acting chops, both dramatic and comedic, in a slew of projects since.

But it took a little bit before she realized she wanted to follow in the family business.

“As I got older, I realized I could make a living at this,” the actress said in the interview.

Aniston recently opened up about her childhood to pal Sandra Bullock, who was in charge of asking questions for Aniston’s new Interview magazine cover story.

“What is it that allows you to stay buoyant and keep from getting discouraged when things don’t go the right way?” Bullock, 55, asked Aniston at one point in the interview.

“I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that,’ ” Aniston said.

The actress continued: “So I guess I have my parents to thank. You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.’”

Aniston’s parents, Nancy Dow and John, divorced when she was nine years old.

John, 86, is best known for Days of Our Lives, while Dow — who died in 2016 — acted in shows like The Beverly Hillbillies and The Wild Wild West.