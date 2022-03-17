Liftoff! Return to Space Trailer Follows Elon Musk's First SpaceX Human Rocket Launch — Watch

Netflix is taking viewers to the skies.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Return to Space, a documentary film from Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin "covering the inspirational rise of SpaceX and Elon Musk's two-decade effort to resurrect America's space travel ambitions," according to an official synopsis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Offering rare access inside the first crewed mission launched from U.S. soil since the retirement of the Space Shuttle in 2011, this is an intimate portrait of the engineers and astronauts chosen for the historic moment," the synopsis continues.

Return to Space follows astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley as they embark on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in May 2020, which marked the first flight of American astronauts on American-made rockets from U.S. soil after the last Space Shuttle mission in July 2011.

The film "brings viewers along for their thrilling ride to the International Space Station, and into mission control with Musk and the SpaceX team as they bring them back to Earth for a dramatic splashdown return," the synopsis concludes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Return To Space poster Poster for Return to Space (2022) | Credit: Netflix

At the beginning of the 2-minute trailer, Musk, 50, can be heard saying in a voiceover, "Earth is the cradle of humanity, but you cannot stay in the cradle forever."

"To think about flying rockets again to the [International] Space Station, it's unbelievable," Hurley, 55, says at another point.

After breaking down some of the worries and risks involved with the mission, the trailer ends on an uplifting note, with a focus on the vastness of the universe and the hope that space travel represents.

"To be out there among the stars, I find that incredibly exciting. That makes me glad to be alive," says Musk.

RELATED VIDEO: American Astronauts Blast Off in Historic NASA-SpaceX Launch: "A Unique Moment in Time"

The May 2020 mission was the Crew Dragon's second test flight but the first with astronauts on board. It was also the first time that a private company sent a manned aircraft into space — marking an important step for the future of the commercial space travel industry.

"We're launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil. We haven't done this really since 2011, so this is a unique moment in time," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said at the time.

Bridenstine added that "everybody can look up and say, 'Look, the future is so much brighter than the present.' And I really hope that this is an inspiration to the world."