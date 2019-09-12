Resident Evil Stuntwoman Whose Arm Was Amputated After 2015 Crash Sues Film Producers

Image zoom Olivia Jackson

Four years after Olivia Jackson suffered a motorcycle accident on the set of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, the stuntwoman has filed a lawsuit against the film’s producers.

Jackson, whose arm was amputated as a result of the accident, has claimed producer Jeremy Bolton and producer/director Paul W.S. Anderson, who is married to Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich, “abandoned” her, allegedly taking out an insurance policy which covered just $33,000 of her medical expenses, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In the lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in California, Jackson claimed that although Bolton allegedly told her husband that they would take care of Jackson’s medical expenses “all the way through,” only a “sliver” of her costs have been provided for.

PEOPLE has reached out to Anderson for comment; Bolton has been unable to reach.

“The $33,000 that was made available does not cover the cost of even one of the many major surgeries that Ms. Jackson needs,” attorney Julian Chamberlayne told the Daily Mail — the first outlet to first break the story.

Jackson has also claimed the producers gave her only $990 in lost earnings, although the film was a success at the box office, grossing over $300 million.

The lawsuit does not state how much money Jackson will need to cover her medical expenses.

In the lawsuit, Jackson alleged that the accident occurred because a last minute change had been made without her approval.

“The force of the blow was so severe that it sliced through her forearm, obliterating the bone in the process (the bone was never recovered), before tearing into her cheek , pulling the flesh back and leaving her teeth exposed,” the lawsuit reads.

In addition to the loss of her arm, Jackson’s injuries were described as including “multiple fractures to her spine, her eye socket, her ribs, her shoulder scapula and clavicle, her humerus and her forearm” as well as spine deformity which has caused “one leg to be shorter than the other.”

“I miss my old face. I miss my old body. I miss my old life,” she told the Daily Mail in a statement. “I wish I had realized that there would be wholly inadequate protection for me because I ever took the role.”

Jackson previously filed a lawsuit against the producers in South Africa, where the accident occurred, which was dismissed, according to the Daily Mail.

During the accident, which occurred in September 2015, Jackson lost control of her motorcycle bike when the vehicle slammed into a heavy camera arm. Following the accident, Jackson was put into a medically induced coma.

“It’s a miracle that she survived,” Jovovich wrote on her Facebook page at the time. “All of us here have been praying every single day for her and her family and sending our thoughts out hoping some of the positive energy reaches her, because she truly needs it.”

Jackson, who is married to British stunt performer David Grant, has continued to document her recovery process on social media.

“A big u-shape cut last week for a host of procedures,” she wrote on Thursday, alongside a shot of her healing shoulder. “It’s been an absolute horror of a week with so much pain, swelling, insomnia, headaches, nausea but it’s starting to settle a bit now which is good.”

Last October, Jackson also shared an X-Ray image of her spine, which showed off a “battery pack implanted in my left bum cheek,” which “powers electric currents to the neuro-pain-transmitter implanted on to my spinal cord (behind my teeth in the X-ray), to help with phantom arm pain.”

Although Jackson noted that she could no longer “actually remember what it feels like to be in a normal, pain free body” she noted that she was trying to “focus on getting better and staying positive.”

Continuing to stay active, most recently, Jackson celebrated getting her purple belt as well as triumphing in a horseback riding test.