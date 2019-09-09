Reporters Who Broke Harvey Weinstein Story Say Gwyneth Paltrow Was One of the First to Speak

The New York Times reporters who uncovered allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein are praising Gwyneth Paltrow for being the first actress willing to talk to them.

Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the reporters who first broke the story, appeared on the Today show to talk about their new book, She Said, recounting their investigation that played a role in his downfall and ushered in the rise of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. The women helped publish the accusations of assault, with Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie among the first actresses to publicly come forward with varying allegations.

“I think that many people will be surprised to discover that when so many other actresses were reluctant to get on the phone and scared to tell the truth about what they had experienced at his hands, that Gwyneth was actually one of the first people to get on the phone and that she was determined to help this investigation, even when Harvey Weinstein showed up to a party at her house early and she was sort of forced to hide in the bathroom,” Twohey said on the Today show.

“I think Harvey Weinstein was extremely aware and extremely scared of what the implications would be if his biggest star actually ended up going on the record,” she added.

In the original New York Times report from October 2017, Paltrow said Weinstein sexually harassed her in a hotel room after the movie mogul hired her for the lead role in Emma when she was 22. The encounter allegedly ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she told the NYT.

The Oscar winner said she told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident and the actor reportedly confronted Weinstein at a film premiere, telling him to never touch Paltrow again. The producer then called her and threatened her not to speak to anyone else about it, Paltrow told the NYT.

“I thought he was going to fire me,” she said. “He screamed at me for a long time. It was brutal.”

After 1996’s Emma, the actress worked with Weinstein again for 1998’s Shakespeare in Love for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress the following year.

In March, multiple reports revealed that Weinstein had reached a tentative $44 million agreement that would see him compensate women who have sued him for alleged sexual misconduct and board members of his former movie company, while settling a pending civil-rights lawsuit by the New York State Attorney General’s Office. Weinstein has plead not guilty to all charges.

Weinstein is set to go to trial in January 2020 for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The Washington Post.