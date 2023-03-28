'Renfield' Director Says Nicolas Cage Never Broke Character as Dracula During Making of Film

"So if he's a little frosty in the scene he's going to have a little bit of that between takes," Renfield director Chris McKay said of Nicolas Cage

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 01:57 PM
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Nicolas Cage. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Nicolas Cage took playing Dracula very seriously.

Renfield director Chris McKay says his star remained in character as the iconic horror villain on the set of the new vampire horror-comedy even in between takes on set.

"Whatever scene we did he would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting," McKay, whose credits include The Tomorrow War (2021) and The Lego Batman Movie (2017), told Insider of Cage's approach to Dracula for the upcoming movie.

"So if he's a little frosty in the scene he's going to have a little bit of that between takes," he added. "But still up for whatever we were doing."

McKay told the outlet that Cage, 59, would even stay in character during "a real conversation" about scenes for the movie while "covered head to toe in Dracula makeup and costume."

Nicolas Cage is Dracula in Official Renfield Trailer
Universal Pictures

"Sometimes he couldn't even bend his body very much because he's got a whole body appliance on," McKay added. "So he's Dracula whether he wants to be Dracula or not."

Back in Dec. 2021, Cage himself told Variety's Awards Circuit podcast that he wanted to bring "something new" to Dracula's portrayal onscreen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I want it to pop in a unique way from how we've seen it played. So I'm thinking to really focus on the movement of the character," he said at the time. "You know, I saw Malignant and I thought what she did with those moves — and even Ringu with Sadako [Yamamura]. I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice."

"What makes it super fun is that it's a comedy. And when you get that tone right — comedy and horror — like American Werewolf in London, it's a blast," Cage added of Renfield. "It's got to be a bullseye. But that's what I'm looking for, something new to bring to the character and also that perfect tone of comedy and horror."

Renfield follows Nicholas Hoult as the film's title character, described as a "tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss," as he tries to end a codependent relationship with Dracula and escape the vampire's clutches.

The film also stars Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez alongside Cage, Hoult and Awkwafina.

Renfield releases in theaters April 14.

Related Articles
Nicolas Cage is Dracula in Official Renfield Trailer
Nicolas Cage Bares His Fangs as Dracula in 'Renfield' Trailer with Nicholas Hoult
Nic Cage Dracula
Nicolas Cage Is Out for Blood as Dracula on New Orleans Set of 'Renfield'
Nicolas Cage, Keanu Reeves
Nicolas Cage Says Keanu Reeves Once 'Kicked My Ass at Billiards': 'He Was Making These Impossible Shots'
Nicholas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage Says His Take on Dracula Will Be 'Something New': 'I Want It to Pop in a Unique Way'
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Nicolas Cage Recalls Almost Playing a 'Sort of Emo' Superman for Director Tim Burton
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Spotted on Set of Upcoming Netflix Movie 'Back in Action'
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage Turns 59! A Look Back at His Wildest Purchases
M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.
'M3GAN' Writer Says Studio Made Film Less Gory After Trailer Went Viral and 'Teenagers Got Involved'
Nicolas Cage is spotted on the set of the new A24 comedy Dream Scenario in Toronto, Canada.
Nicolas Cage Goes Bald as He's Spotted Filming for New Movie Role in Canada
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
ROBERT PATTINSON and TAYLOR LAUTNER
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Fans' Team Edward/Jacob Debate Impacted His Dynamic with Robert Pattinson
M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.
What Is 'M3GAN' and Why Is Everyone Obsessed? Everything to Know About the Murderous Robot Doll Movie
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Nicolas Cage's Kids: Everything to Know
M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone.
'M3GAN' Producers Defend Not Going for R Rating: 'Some of the Scariest Movies of All Time Are PG-13'
WOLF PACK: Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsy in WOLF PACK on Paramount+. Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Paramount+ © 2022 MTVE All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About 'Wolf Pack', the Supernatural Series by 'Teen Wolf' Creator Jeff Davis
Justin Bartha, Nicolas Cage National Treasure - 2004
Justin Bartha Says 'National Treasure 3' Would Be a 'No-Brainer' for Him: 'There Is Still Hope'