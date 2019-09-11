Renée Zellweger's Prosthetic Nose for Judy Caused Trouble During Kissing Scenes with Finn Wittrock

Renée Zellweger had a serious mishap while filming her upcoming Judy Garland biopic.

The Oscar winner stars as the legendary singer and actress in Judy opposite Finn Wittrock, who plays Garland’s fifth and last husband Mickey Deans. The actress transforms completely into the icon for the movie, which caused problems when Zellweger and Wittrock had kissing scenes and the glue from her prosthetic nose would squeeze out and end up on Wittrock’s face.

“I did not know until this kissing scene and I look at him with horror and I realize, ‘Am I more upset that I got that on his face — and we haven’t cut so I can’t be touching his face in a way to try and get it of — or that it’s attached to my head and there’s so much more where that came from?'” Zellweger, 50, told Entertainment Tonight.

“The glue and the thing and the chemicals or something, I don’t know, and some of it would just sneak out the crevice [on the side],” Zellweger added. “[Very] glamorous.”

The Jerry Maguire actress stars as Garland near the end of her life when the famed Wizard of Oz star arrived in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, Garland meets and falls in love with Wittrock’s Deans.

Renée Zellweger in Judy

The movie recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, where Zellweger became emotional while receiving two standing ovations after it was screened.

Zellweger brushed away tears as she stood onstage next to her costars and director Rupert Goold, telling the audience, “OK, quit! You’re messing up my makeup.”

The actress spoke with PEOPLE at TIFF about how she became Garland for the movie.

“I tried not to think too much about the obvious which is how adored Judy is and has been through generations and how she’s an icon for the ages,” Zellweger said.

She continued, “I looked at it as an exploration of trying to understand the human experience on the other side of that stardom. I think otherwise I would have just run away.”

Judy hits theaters Sept. 27, and the soundtrack is set to be released the same day.