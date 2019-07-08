Renée Zellweger's Judy Garland Cries Over Kids, Sings 'The Trolley Song' in New Judy Trailer

Judy Garland is over the rainbow and across the pond yearning to be reunited with her children in a new trailer for the upcoming biopic Judy.

The film, which stars Renée Zellweger as the legendary performer, chronicles Garland’s journey to London in the winter of 1968 for a series of sold-out concerts she performed despite her exhaustion and deteriorating health. The Wizard of Oz star died in London in 1969 of an accidental barbiturate overdose just months after the tour ended. She was 47.

The trailer kicks off with daughter Lorna Luft (Bella Ramsey) pleading with her mother as she downs pills in the back of the cab, and shows the harsh reality of Garland’s dwindling finances setting in.

“I don’t have a home, I can’t even get a manager,” Garland says, as the idea of the London shows becomes more enticing. “You’re saying I have to leave my children if I want to make enough money to be with my children.”

The clip also shows Garland’s emotional talks with her far-away kids, the flirtatious beginnings of her relationship with fifth husband Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock), a rousing rendition of “The Trolley Song” from Meet Me in St. Louis, and the health problems that plagued the star in her later years.

“You won’t forget me, will you? Promise you won’t,” a teary-eyed Garland tells an enthusiastic concert crowd.

The film, directed by Rupert Goold, is an adaptation of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway play End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter.

Zellweger, 50, dedicated a great deal of time to learning how to fully encapsulate the star by taking music lessons, studying choreography and reading up on the actress and singer.

To capture her look, the Bridget Jones actress spent two hours a day in a makeup chair getting prosthetics, contact lenses and wigs applied.

“It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person,” Zellweger told PEOPLE. “I always admired her. She was so quick and so funny. She could hit the ball back with the best of them.”

The cast also includes Rufus Sewell as Garland’s third husband Sid Luft, Michael Gambon as manager Bernard Delfont, and Gemma-Leah Devereux as daughter Liza Minnelli.

Minnelli, 73, previously announced that she did “not approve or sanction” Judy in any way after reports swirled that she’d met with Zellweger.

“I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger… I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way. Any reports to the contrary are 100% Fiction,” Minnelli wrote on Facebook in June 2018.

Judy hits theaters Sept. 27.