Renée Zellweger: 'I'm Very, Very Happy' with My 'Cute' Boyfriend

Life is good for Renée Zellweger.

The Oscar winner opened up about her busy schedule and happy love life at the ALS Association Golden West Chapter’s annual One Starry Night benefit Monday evening in Los Angeles.

“I’m great. I’m busy. I’m happy,” the actress, 45, told PEOPLE at the star-studded event, which raises money to help conquer amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the progressive neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Donning a Burberry jacket over a little black dress, the Bridget Jones’s Diary star was all smiles while chatting about her boyfriend of more than two years, musician Doyle Bramhall II, who was by her side at the charity gala.

“Isn’t he cute? He’s a very sweet man,” she said. “I’m very, very happy right now.”

But the night wasn’t just any red carpet appearance for Zellweger. She explained that the organization has been extremely supportive of her close friend and longtime publicist Nanci Ryder, who was diagnosed with the disease nine months ago.

“It wasn’t hard to throw on a pair of shoes for this one,” she said.

“As a person who loves someone who is living with ALS, I’m happy to be here among so many of you who understand what that diagnosis means,” the actress said during her speech about Ryder. The audience then applauded the famed Hollywood publicist.

“We’ve learned that living with ALS does not mean being defined by the disease. She’s a beautiful example of that,” Zellweger said of her friend. “Her spirit is as vivacious as ever.”

Doyle Bramhall II and Renamp#233; Zellweger Earl Gibson III/Getty

• Reporting by MATTHEW COLE WEISS

RELATED VIDEO: Renée Zellweger: Her Changing Looks