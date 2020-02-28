Renée Zellweger Says She's 'Sitting Still for a Second’ Following Her Oscar Win for Judy

Renée Zellweger is taking a breather after her whirlwind awards season.

On Thursday night, weeks after winning the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Judy, the star attended the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s annual fundraiser, An Unforgettable Evening. While speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet in Beverly Hills, Zellweger said she has been taking some time off following her Oscars win.

“I’m sitting still for a second,” she shared. “I got to take care of some dogs and get over this flu and then I’ll think about some other things.”

The actress, 50, was honored with the Courage Award at Thursday night’s event.

“For me, this is really about just showing up to support the organization and the work that they do, and to celebrate the courage of the women who benefit from that work,” Zellweger told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Renée Zellweger Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

RELATED: Renée Zellweger Thanks Her Immigrant Parents in Oscars Speech: ’How ‘Bout This?’

Judy marked Zellweger’s long-anticipated return to Hollywood after a six-year break from the industry. (She previously told New York Magazine she stepped away to take better care of herself.) The actress first won an Oscar in 2004, for her role in Cold Mountain.

While speaking to PEOPLE backstage at this year’s Academy Awards, Zellweger remarked that that she felt “more present” for her second win, appreciating the achievement in a “different way.”

“I think I was so busy that I wasn’t actually in the moment,” she said of her 2004 win. “I think I had just flown home from something for Bridget Jones 2 or something. It’s different, different perspectives. I’m a little more present now. I think that the time away and the time in between has helped me to appreciate it in a different way.”

Image zoom Renée Zellweger BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty

RELATED: Renée Zellweger Says She’s ‘More Present’ Now for Her Second Oscar Win

During her Oscars acceptance speech earlier this month, Zellweger thanked her parents, father Emil Erich Zellweger and mother Kjellfrid Irene Zellweger, who immigrated from Switzerland and Norway, respectively.

“I have to say that this past year of conversation celebrating Judy Garland across generations and across cultures has been a really cool reminder that it’s our heroes that unite us now,” she said. “The best among us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves. You know when they unite us when we look to our heroes we agree and that matters.”

The actress added, “Miss Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us. And this is certainly for you. I am so grateful.”

Zellweger’s transformative performance as Judy Garland also secured her a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and British Academy Film and Television Award during this year’s awards season.