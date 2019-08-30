'Somewhere Over the Rainbow': Hear Renée Zellweger Sing the Iconic Song as Judy Garland

Renée Zellweger is tapping into her inner Judy Garland.

The Oscar-winning actress, 50, can be heard singing Garland’s iconic song from The Wizard of Oz, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” in a new clip of her upcoming film Judy.

The film chronicles Garland’s journey to London in the winter of 1968 for a series of sold-out concerts she performed despite her exhaustion and deteriorating health. The Wizard of Oz star died in London in 1969 of an accidental barbiturate overdose just months after the tour ended. She was 47.

Fans got to hear Zellweger sing in the first trailer for Judy, which dropped in May, and in a second trailer released in July.

Zellweger dedicated a great deal of time to learning how to fully encapsulate the star by taking music lessons, studying choreography and reading up on the actress and singer.

To capture her look, the Bridget Jones actress spent two hours a day in a makeup chair getting prosthetics, contact lenses and wigs applied.

“It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person,” Zellweger previously told PEOPLE. “I always admired her. She was so quick and so funny. She could hit the ball back with the best of them.”

Image zoom Renee Zellweger in JUDY Roadside Flix

Judy is set to circulate at several film festivals this fall including Toronto and Telluride, and Zellweger’s performance will no doubt be up for awards consideration.

In addition to Zellweger in the title role, the film stars Finn Wittrock as Garland’s fifth husband Mickey Deans, Rufus Sewell as her third husband Sid Luft and Michael Gambon as her manager Bernard Delfont. Bella Ramsey plays Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft while Gemma-Leah Devereux plays her daughter Liza Minnelli.

Judy hits theaters Sept. 27, and the soundtrack is set to be released the same day.