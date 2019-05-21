Renée Zellweger Recreates Beloved Jerry Maguire Scene with Ben Kingsley: Watch

They had us at hello!

Ben Kingsley recreated one of Renée Zellweger‘s most famous lines on Monday night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden — and he totally nailed it.

“Sir Ben, you have given some iconic performances in your career and I was interested to see how you would fare delivering some of Renée’s most iconic lines,” Corden explained.

The late night host had Kingsley, 75, and the actress recreate a beloved scene from her 1996 movie Jerry Maguire, in which Tom Cruise‘s character professes his love for Zellweger’s character with a long monologue before she interrupts him and says, “Shut up. You had me at hello.”

During the segment, Zellweger, 50, acted out Cruise’s monologue while Kingsley repeated the “You had me at hello” line in a perfect deadpan. Kingsley’s line delivery drew cheers and applause from the audience — and Zellweger herself!

Though Jerry Maguire was Zellweger’s breakout role, she’ll soon make another return to the big screen playing Judy Garland in the anticipated biopic Judy.

Zellweger stars as Garland as she arrives in London in the winter of 1968 for a series of sold-out concerts despite her exhaustion and deteriorating health. Garland died of an accidental barbiturate overdose months after the tour ended in June 1969 in London. She was 47.

To prepare for the role, the Oscar winner took music lessons, studied choreography and read up about the actress and singer, who shot to fame in 1939 when she played Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz but struggled later in life.

Zellweger told PEOPLE that getting the chance to play Garland was a “magical” experience.

“It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person,” the Bridget Jones star said. “I always admired her. She was so quick and so funny. She could hit the ball back with the best of them.”

The actress is also making her TV lead debut in Netflix’s What/If. Season 1 of the 10-episode series follows Zellweger as Anne, a mysterious woman who makes a lucrative but suspect offer to a pair of San Francisco newlyweds struggling to make ends meet.

What/If premieres May 24 on Netflix.