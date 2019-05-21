Renée Zellweger Is Game to Make a 4th Bridget Jones Film: 'If They Call Me, I’ll Go Running'

Bridget Jones's Baby grossed $212 million at the worldwide box office
Renée Zellweger isn’t saying no to a fourth Bridget Jones film.
The 50-year-old actress stopped by The Talk on Tuesday when co-host Sheryl Underwood asked her, “Before we go, I have to ask, are you up for a fourth Bridget Jones movie, and if you are, where would you see her now?”
Zellweger smiled at the question and joked, “Bridget Jones, the Menopause.”
The Oscar-winning actress continued, “No, I know Helen’s [Fielding] written the book and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I’ll go running.”
Zellweger first portrayed the titular heroine in 2001, which was a commercial success and earned the actress her first Oscar nomination in 2002.
She went on to portray the character again in 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and more recently in 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby.
In October 2016, Zellweger told PEOPLE she loved playing Jones again, saying, “Well, she’s a bit older, she’s matured, professionally she’s more accomplished.”
Yet Jones “still doesn’t quite have it all together,” she continued. That’s for sure: the character found herself pregnant and wasn’t too sure of who the father was, whether her old flame Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) or her billionaire one-night stand, Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey).
The film grossed $212 million at the worldwide box office.
All in all, Zellweger summed it up best saying, “She’s still perfectly imperfect.”
Zellweger’s new Netflix show What/If is available to stream May 24.