Renée Zellweger Is Game to Make a 4th Bridget Jones Film: 'If They Call Me, I’ll Go Running'

Renée Zellweger isn’t saying no to a fourth Bridget Jones film.

The 50-year-old actress stopped by The Talk on Tuesday when co-host Sheryl Underwood asked her, “Before we go, I have to ask, are you up for a fourth Bridget Jones movie, and if you are, where would you see her now?”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zellweger smiled at the question and joked, “Bridget Jones, the Menopause.”

The Oscar-winning actress continued, “No, I know Helen’s [Fielding] written the book and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I’ll go running.”

Zellweger first portrayed the titular heroine in 2001, which was a commercial success and earned the actress her first Oscar nomination in 2002.

She went on to portray the character again in 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and more recently in 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Renée Zellweger Tasia Wells/Getty

In October 2016, Zellweger told PEOPLE she loved playing Jones again, saying, “Well, she’s a bit older, she’s matured, professionally she’s more accomplished.”

RELATED: Renée Zellweger Says Bridget Jones Has Changed – but Is Still ‘Perfectly Imperfect’

Yet Jones “still doesn’t quite have it all together,” she continued. That’s for sure: the character found herself pregnant and wasn’t too sure of who the father was, whether her old flame Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) or her billionaire one-night stand, Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey).

The film grossed $212 million at the worldwide box office.

All in all, Zellweger summed it up best saying, “She’s still perfectly imperfect.”

Zellweger’s new Netflix show What/If is available to stream May 24.