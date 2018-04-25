Renée Zellweger, Is That You? Actress Transforms Into Judy Garland on Set of Upcoming Biopic

Renée Zellweger is officially unrecognizable.

The actress was spotted on set of the upcoming biopic Judy on Tuesday, dressed head-to-toe as screen legend Judy Garland.

Zellweger channeled the Wizard of Oz star and renowned singer in a pink and blue patterned coat with a matching wide-brim hat. The actress was also seen wearing a brown wig and a big pair of sunglasses.

In the shot, the actress stood arm-in-arm with Finn Wittrock, who portrays Garland’s fifth husband Mickey Deans.

The biopic by Pathé and Calamity Films will follow Garland’s final sold-out concerts in London in 1968, despite her exhaustion and deteriorating health. The movie, based on a script written by The Crown‘s Tom Edge, will also focus on Garland’s management problems and her various relationships, Variety previously reported.

Production of the film is currently underway in London.

The film will also star Michael Gambon as manager Bernard Delfont. Bella Ramsey will portray Garland’s daughter Lorna Luft while Gemma-Leah Devereux will play a young Liza Minnelli.

Garland died of an accidental barbiturate overdose months after the tour ended in June 1969 in London. She was 47.

Deans and Garland were only married for three months when she died.

Judy is set to be released later this year.