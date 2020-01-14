Renée Zellweger Says She'd 'Love the Experience of Revisiting' Bridget Jones for Another Movie

Calling all rom-com lovers, Bridget Jones might be back sooner than you think!

Renée Zellweger — the actress who brought the lovesick thirtysomething off the page and onto the big screen — is open to playing Jones in another installment of the franchise.

In an interview for Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood issue, on shelves now, the Judy star, 50, admitted that “it would be fun” to reprise her role for the fourth time.

“I know people are coy. I’m not. I promise I’m not. I just don’t know,” she told the outlet of the chance of another movie.

“I mean, that’s a Helen [Fielding, the author of the Bridget Jones books] question, but I hope she would want to. I know she wrote a book, so maybe.”

Zellweger initially portrayed the titular heroine in 2001, which was a commercial success and earned the actress her first Oscar nomination in 2002.

She went on to step into Bridget’s shoes again in 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and more recently in 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby. The latest film grossed $212 million at the worldwide box office.

“I’m always the last to know,” Zellweger joked. “They’re already building sets, and they call me and say, ‘What do you think?’ “

Nevertheless, the actress shared that the franchise has been “so much fun.”

“Man, I’d love the experience of revisiting her. I love her,” she gushed to the magazine. “I just think she’s so much fun. She’s the best.”

This isn’t the first time Zellweger has expressed interest in making another Jones movie.

Last May, the actress stopped by The Talk when co-host Sheryl Underwood asked her, “Before we go, I have to ask, are you up for a fourth Bridget Jones movie, and if you are, where would you see her now?”

Zellweger smiled at the question and joked, “Bridget Jones, the Menopause.”

The Oscar-winning actress continued, “No, I know Helen’s written the book and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I’ll go running.”

In October 2016, Zellweger told PEOPLE she loved playing Jones again, saying, “Well, she’s a bit older, she’s matured, professionally she’s more accomplished.” Yet Jones “still doesn’t quite have it all together,” she continued.

Recently, Zellweger has been making headlines for her starring role in the Judy Garland biopic, Judy, which earned her a Golden Globe best actress win earlier this month, as well as an Oscar nomination.

Zellweger is also up for a SAG award for her performance in the film.