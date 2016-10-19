Renée Zellweger and Keanu Reeves Set the Stage for Murder in Exclusive Clip from The Whole Truth

Marriage problems lead to murder in Renee Zellweger and Keanu Reeves’ new courtroom thriller, The Whole Truth.

Reeves stars as defense attorney Richard Ramsay, who vows to help his close friend Loretta Lassiter (Zellweger) keep her son out of prison after he is accused of murdering his father (Jim Belushi).

In the exclusive clip above, Richard catches up with Loretta at a house party she is hosting. Watching her husband berate a waiter from afar, Loretta explains how his verbally abusive behavior is threatening their marriage.

Confiding in Richard that her husband threatened to kill her if she ever divorced him, Loretta says she wishes there was a way she could protect her son, Mike, from his father’s harsh judgments.

As seen in the film’s trailer, Loretta’s husband is later found murdered, and her son initially confesses to the crime. Richard agrees to take on his case, and as the trial proceeds, more evidence of the father’s cruelty comes to light.

While Richard prepares his defense, his new colleague Janelle (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) begins to suspect someone else of the murder.

The Whole Truth hits theaters Oct. 21.