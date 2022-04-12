"I find her so endearing...her self-deprecating sort of determination. I love her," Renée Zellweger said of her Bridget Jones character

Renée Zellweger Is Eager to Play Bridget Jones Again: She's 'Just So Much Fun'

Renée Zellweger is down for some more Bridget Jones fun.

While promoting her new show, The Thing About Pam, on Sirium XM's The Jess Cagle Show, the two-time Oscar winner expressed her interest in wanting to portray her famous rom-com character again.

When asked if there was a possibility of another sequel to the franchise, she responded, "I hope so. I hope so. I mean, it's fun, you know, she's so much fun."

"I love being in her shoes," Zellweger, 52, explained. "I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It's just so much fun."

Zellweger first portrayed the titular heroine in 2001. Bridget Jones's Diary was a commercial success and earned the actress her first Oscar nomination in 2002.

She went on to step into Jones' shoes again in 2004's Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and more recently in 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby. The latest film grossed $212 million at the worldwide box office.

Added Zellweger of her character in the films, "I find her so endearing…her self-deprecating sort of determination. I love her. And I think it's really rare to get to follow a character through different stages in her life."

"And in a way that we find her relatable, because she parallels our own life experiences at that time. Yeah, I hope so. I mean, Helen did write another book, so there's that," she continued.

In October 2016, Zellweger told PEOPLE she loved playing Jones again, saying, "Well, she's a bit older, she's matured, professionally, she's more accomplished." Yet Jones "still doesn't quite have it all together," she shared.

During the chat about her latest crime drama on NBC, Zellweger also discussed the early days in her career when she first rose to fame after starring in Jerry Maguire alongside Tom Cruise.

"It was weird. I guess not naive," she said. "I wasn't naive, but I wasn't really paying attention to certain things, which was probably helpful."

"I was sort of just living on the inside of the experiences and not worrying about perception or what people would say, or I wasn't privy to those things," she added.