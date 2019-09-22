Renée Zellweger Says She 'Doesn't Remember' Most of Her 30s: 'Sounds Like a Joke But It's True'

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Two decades ago, Renée Zellweger was jumping from role to role, and stealing the spotlight on the big screen.

However, in a new interview, the Academy Award-winning actress opened up about feeling like she didn’t have time to enjoy any of it.

“I don’t remember most of my 30s. Sounds like a joke but it’s true,” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “It just feels compressed.”

“It just happened like that,” she said with a snap of her fingers.

Which is why Zellweger, now 50, ultimately decided to take a step away from the public eye to focus on herself and on projects.

“I didn’t want that to happen again,” she explained. “I was repeating myself. I was tired of myself.”

RELATED: Renée Zellweger Tears Up After Receiving Two Standing Ovations at the TIFF Premiere for Judy

But, when she finally made her return in 2014, tabloids ran wild with rumors of plastic surgery, and she was brought face-to-face with the crueler side of fame. And Zellweger elaborated on how fame will always affect the way people perceive her.

“I don’t think anybody’s born with the facilities to navigate those waters,” she said. “I like normalcy, I like genuine exchanges with people.”

RELATED: ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’: Hear Renée Zellweger Sing the Iconic Song as Judy Garland

The Oscar winner added, “[Fame] enters the room before you do. And so any perception that someone has of who you might be, that’s who they meet.”

When asked what advice she would give to her younger self, she admitted that she’d tell her to enjoy herself more. “I would say, ‘Oh have more fun,’ ” she shared.

And the star said that her new role as Judy Garland in the biopic, Judy, has been the “most fun” role to play in a long time. In the film, she stars as Garland near the end of her life when the famed Wizard of Oz icon arrived in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub.

Image zoom David Hindley /LD Entertainment/ Roadside Attractions

RELATED VIDEO: Renée Zellweger on Becoming Judy Garland and Finding the Woman Inside the Legend

Zellweger recently received two standing ovations after the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, tearing up from the positive reception.

Critics continued to sing her praises on Twitter after the premiere, one calling it “a towering performance that leaves you with shivers down the spine.”

Judy hits theaters Sept. 27, and the soundtrack is set to be released the same day.