Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Spotted Together for the First Time at His Beach House

Renée Zellweger and her new squeeze Ant Anstead appear to have already found a comfortable groove in their relationship.

The two-time Academy Award winner, 52, was spotted on Friday with Anstead, 42, at his new oceanfront Laguna Beach home, which he's dubbed "The Temple." The couple took in the view together in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Anstead previously showed off his new house in a video on Instagram. "No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy," he wrote in the caption. "I am so grateful to unwind in this space! Look what god did!"

The Wheeler Dealers host's morning coffee with Zellweger marks the first time the couple has been seen together since PEOPLE confirmed they were dating last week. They met in early June, after she appeared on his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Zellweger and Anstead have quickly hit it off. "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the source added. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

