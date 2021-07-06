Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Hold Hands During Romantic Day Out

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead were first spotted together last Friday at his Laguna Beach oceanfront home

On Monday, the couple was seen holding hands with Zellweger, 52, leaning in close to Anstead, 42, as the two went off to enjoy a bike ride in Laguna Beach, California.

The two dressed casually — the Oscar-winning actress wore a light long-sleeved top, black leggings, a ball cap and sneakers, while Anstead wore a black T-shirt, navy shorts and dark sunglasses.

The duo was first photographed together last Friday when Zellweger visited Anstead's oceanfront Laguna Beach home, which he's dubbed "The Temple." The couple took in the view together in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

The Wheeler Dealers host's morning coffee with Zellweger marked the first time the couple were seen together since PEOPLE confirmed they were dating in late June. They met in early June after she appeared on his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Zellweger and Anstead have quickly hit it off. "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common," the source added. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

Zellweger was last linked to musician Doyle Bramhall II, whom she dated from 2012 to 2019.