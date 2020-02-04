The 2020 BAFTAs had one of the best reunions of the year so far.

Judy star Renée Zellweger continued her awards sweep by picking up the lead actress trophy at the Feb. 2 awards show for the Judy Garland biopic. After the actress gave her acceptance speech, a familiar face was waiting in the wings to wrap her in a hug.

Video from the ceremony shows Zellweger coming off the stage to find Hugh Grant waiting to present the next category, resulting in an impromptu Bridget Jones’s Diary reunion 19 years after they starred together in the 2001 comedy. They also starred in the sequels: Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016).

The two shared a kiss on each cheek and then warmly embraced, before Grant was introduced as the next presenter.

“Well, first of all, well done Jones,” Grant, 59, said once he got on stage, calling Zellweger, 50, by her character’s name.

“That was a very, very silly dress I thought,” the actor added, borrowing a classic joked from the movie in which his character comments on the dress Bridget is wearing the first night they sleep together.

My Daniel Cleaver and Bridget Jones heart #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Lro7wzGo3r — 𝘒𝘢𝘺 (@HughsMungo) February 2, 2020

Zellweger is well on her way to picking up the Best Actress Oscar at the show this Sunday, having won all the major awards leading up to the ceremony in the past few weeks.

To prepare for her role as the Hollywood icon in Judy, Zellweger previously told PEOPLE she studied hours of personal audio recordings, bootleg music performances and interviews.

“I tried to break it down from an intellectual perspective and look at the methodology behind it,” she says. “Like, okay there’s a style of singing here, and what octave she’s singing in, and what the damage at that time in her life in terms of her performances. What are those things that are defining characteristics in terms of her performance choices? And I’d try to study those.”

Judy chronicles the tumultuous final months of Garland’s life, when the famed Wizard of Oz star arrived in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.