The romance between Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger sparked shortly after the Wheeler Dealers star finalized his divorce from Christina Haack

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead 'Just Click' — She 'Goes for Guys Who Think Outside the Box'

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead seem to be clicking as their summer romance blossoms.

Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, first met when working together earlier this month on the set of Anstead's upcoming discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride. News of their romance came days after Anstead finalized his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack, 37.

An entertainment source tells PEOPLE that despite being an unlikely duo, the two-time Academy Award winner and the Wheeler Dealers star are bonding over their common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the source says in this week's issue. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," the insider adds.

Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead Reneé Zellweger (L); Ant Anstead | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

Haack announced news of her split from Anstead in September 2020, writing, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

They share son Hudson, 21 months, and have been granted joint legal and physical custody of him.

Zellweger, meanwhile, was previously married to Kenny Chesney for a brief period in 2005, and was in a relationship with Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000. She has also had relationships with Jack White and Bradley Cooper.