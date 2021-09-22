The romance between the Oscar winner and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host is going strong

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Are 'Serious,' Says Source: 'There Is So Much Respect Between Them'

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are happier than ever together.

"There is so much respect between them," an entertainment source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar winner, 52, and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, 42, who have been dating for three months. "They spend as much time as possible together when they aren't working on other projects. They truly like each other as well as their romantic attraction. The relationship is serious."

The couple met earlier this year on the set of Anstead's Discovery+ series, which he cohosts with Cristy Lee and on which they help A-listers surprise deserving friends and family members with the car of their dreams. Zellweger's episode aired in late August but PEOPLE confirmed they began dating after filming wrapped in June.

"Renée has found love again, a love where she feels confident and secure about herself," adds the source. "And Ant, too, has had a lot of ups and downs, but seems to have stability in this romance."

The romance was made public just days after the British car expert finalized his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack after two and a half years of marriage. Anstead and the newly-engaged Haack share custody of their son Hudson, 2. He is also dad to son Archie, 15, and daughter Amelie, 17, from his first marriage to ex Louise Herbert.

A southern California-based source says that Zellweger has formed a sweet bond with Anstead's youngest son Hudson and that the duo "look very happy together."

"Renée spends a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach," says the source. "Ant is very focused on his son. Renée seems to very much understand this focus. She seems to enjoy all the fun outings with his son. She is always very playful and sweet with Hudson."

Anstead recently told PEOPLE he and Zellweger are taking things "one day at a time" and prefer to keep their relationship as private as possible.

"Renée and my relationship is something that's really private," he said. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."