Zellweger and Anstead made their first public outing as a couple earlier this month at a gala in Santa Ana, California

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Are 'Getting Serious,' Says Source: 'They Have a Major Attraction'

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are taking their romance to another level.

The couple made their first public appearance together at a gala event for Radford Motors in Santa Ana, California on Aug. 7 over the weekend.

"They are getting pretty serious about each other," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "They're both busy with various projects and their careers, but they have a major attraction to each other."

Zellweger, 52, has also gotten to know Anstead's son, Hudson, who turns 2 next month and whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.

"They do beach outings, go for ice cream and other child-friendly activities," another source tells PEOPLE. "They're spending most of their time together in Laguna Beach since Ant lives there, and they seem very happy."

Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE Anstead, the 42-year-old host of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, that his "focus is very much on his young son" amid his romance with Zellweger.

News of Anstead and Zellweger's relationship came in June, days after PEOPLE confirmed the Wheeler Dealers star had finalized his divorce from Haack. Anstead is also dad to son Archie, 14, and daughter Amelie, 17.

An entertainment source told PEOPLE in June that despite being an unlikely duo, Zellweger and Anstead bonded over common interests.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said at the time. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."