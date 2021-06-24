News of the romance between Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger comes three days after PEOPLE confirmed the Wheeler Dealers star had finalized his divorce from Christina Haack

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Are Dating as He Finalizes Divorce from Christina Haack

A summer romance has blossomed between Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead.

The two-time Academy Award winner, 52, and the Wheeler Dealers star, 42, are dating, PEOPLE can confirm. TMZ was the first outlet to report on the new couple.

Zellweger and Anstead recently worked together on the set of his upcoming Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, in which she appears, earlier this month.

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed Anstead and HGTV star Christina Haack, 37, had finalized their divorce. The pair share son Hudson, 21 months. Both have been granted joint legal and physical custody of Hudson.

Haack announced news of their split in September, writing, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority."

"We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," she added.

An official divorce filing followed in November.

Zellweger, meanwhile, was previously married to Kenny Chesney for a brief period in 2005, and was in a relationship with Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000. She has also had relationships with Jack White and Bradley Cooper.