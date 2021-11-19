Remy Hii plays Peter in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, but he has also starred in films like Crazy Rich Asians and Spider-Man: Far From Home

Everything to Know About Remy Hii, The Princess Switch 3's Charming Leading Man

Remy Hii attends the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man Far From Home" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California

Remy Hii is the latest Netflix star to steal people's hearts.

In The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, the Australian actor joins the cast as Peter Maxwell, the love interest of Fiona Pembroke (Vanessa Hudgens).

The third film in the holiday rom-com franchise brings Margaret, Stacy, and Fiona (all played by Hudgens) back together again after a priceless relic called the Star of Peace is stolen from the royal family. In an attempt to right some wrongs, reformed bad girl Fiona reaches out to her cunning ex-boyfriend (Hii) to get the star back.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (L-R). Remy Hii as Peter Maxwell, Vanessa Hudgens as Fiona in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star. Credit: Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

While this is Hii's first appearance in The Princess Switch movies, it certainly isn't the first time he has charmed audiences onscreen. In fact, you might remember him from a few notable movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star currently streaming on Netflix, read more interesting facts about Hii below.

He's starred in a handful of blockbuster movies

In addition to his recent role as Peter in The Princess Switch 3, Hii has starred in some big movies over the years. In 2018, he played Nick Young's movie-making cousin Alistair Cheng in Crazy Rich Asians, and the following year he scored a role in Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home as Brad Davis. He also played Prince Jingim on the Netflix original series Marco Polo.

Crazy Rich Asians (L-R) FIONA XIE as Kitty and REMY HII as Alistair Credit: Sanja Bucko/Warner Bros.

He has a background in theater

While Hii has most notably starred in movies and shows, he actually has a background in theater. He got his start in acting at age 19 when he starred in The Estimator produced by the Queensland Theatre Company in Australia.

Hii told DA MAN magazine that he got interested in acting after his mother took him to a lot of theater productions growing up. "[It] led to me sitting there thinking 'I want to do that!' And then when I grew up, I saw the lack of Asian representation in the shows I was watching a challenge to try and change the industry and be a role model for others Queensland Theatre Company."

He almost starred in a Jane the Virgin spinoff

In 2019, Hii was cast as one of the leads for The CW's Jane the Virgin spinoff, titled Jane the Novela. Similar to the love triangle on Jane the Virgin, the story was set to revolve around a young woman named Estela who is torn between two different guys. Lii was seemingly set to play the Michael character as Estela's "sweet, dependable, long-term boyfriend." Unfortunately, though, The CW eventually passed on the series.

Remy Hii/Instagram Credit: Remy Hii/Instagram

He's a photographer

On top of being a talented actor and musician, Hii also takes photos in his spare time. If you follow him on Instagram, you can see some of his photography, including behind-the-scenes photos from filming.

He was in an indie rock band

While studying at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Australia, Hii was in an indie rock band called RAPIDS. "I played in a band with my best friends for six years, and got about as successful as you can get as an Australian indie band," he told DA MAN. "We toured and played festivals and supported some great acts but it definitely got me into trouble at drama school when I had to sneak out of a dress rehearsal so I could get to a gig on time."