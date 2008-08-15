"If my eyes should ever turn brown, my career is shot to hell," Paul Newman once joked. No one could deny the magic of those baby blues, not even the heartthrob himself. But after a decades-long screen career and an even more astonishing philanthropic one, the world says goodbye to the gentle-hearted Oscar winner, who died of cancer on Sept. 26, 2008, at age 83.

Newman was born in Shaker Heights, Ohio, on Jan. 26, 1925, getting his start in local theater before making the move to Broadway and eventually, television and film.