Remember the Titans Stars Talk About the Film's Relevance to the Black Lives Matter Movement

Remember the Titans stars Wood Harris and Ryan Hurst are reuniting to talk about their iconic film and it's memorable messages relating to issues of racism and the current Black Lives Matter movement.

In a recent interview with GQ, the two stars — who played real-life football players Julius Campbell and Gerry Bertier in the classic film — spoke openly about how sports today are currently affected by racism.

"Sports really puts people together," Harris, 50, said. "Now, the business of sports is racist because we live in America, where the place is pretty much founded on racist principles."

He continued, "If I'm a white guy, I can just watch Monday Night Football. I don't have to worry about a guy taking a knee for a cause of a culture that I'm not in. Those are the things that white people don't have to think about."

Hurst, 44, echoed Harris' sentiments, saying, "A protest is a unifying factor to me. It brings people together against something else. I'm in full support of every sport that has been protesting in the way they have."

"Protests used to be associated with there being an issue or a problem. But even the word 'protest' or 'racist,' it's being weakened," Harris added. "They don't carry the same meaning."

Later in their GQ chat, the duo also recalled different experiences they had with a white woman while filming Remember the Titans, which was released in 2000. At the time, Harris told Hurst to closely watch how they would each be treated differently in her presence.

"We went in there, I sat down, and I was talking with her and she was on her elbows leaning close to me," Hurst remembered. "Then Wood walked over and she moved her chair back a little, leaned back, crossed her legs, crossed her arms and Wood looked over at me and nodded at me."

The encounter opened Hurst's eyes to the microaggressions against his costar and friend and taught him more about racism.

"It just showed me, it doesn't matter how socially aware [you are]. Experientially, as a white man, you're born to be f------ ignorant," Hurst said.

All in all, Harris also noted that he is "glad" they created the film, which he calls "apropos to the times" with the current Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against racial injustice.

"We told the right story. It's like a perfect vision. You can rub your eyes and see clearly if you want to," he said.

Hurst similarly added his support of the film and the love it still receives 20 years later, mentioning that the film's chant "Left side, strong side," still resonates with audiences today.

"[Fans] take with them a message of peace and unity," Hurst said. "All it takes is you're walking down the street in New York and you hear somebody yell, 'Left side!' And you're like, 'I did my job.' I'll never get over that. I'm just so honored to have been a part of it."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.