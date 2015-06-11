Watson stars as Angela, a young woman who accuses her father of sexual abuse

Regression is not quite the Harry Potter reunion fans might have been waiting for, but the horror film shows a whole new side of Emma Watson.

Appearing alongside Remus Lupin (fine, David Thewlis), Watson stars as Angela, a young woman who accuses her father (played by David Dencik) of sexual abuse.

When her father admits to guilt to Detective Bruce Kenner (Ethan Hawke) without recollection of the incident, psychologist Dr. Raines (Thewlis) steps in to help him recover his memories and what they discover lands them in the middle of a nationwide conspiracy.