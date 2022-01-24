King confirmed to PEOPLE last week that her son Ian had died at 26

Regina King's Son Ian Alluded to Social Media Not Being 'Healthy' for Him Before His Death

A week before the death of Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., by suicide, the deejay reflected on his relationship with social media.

Alexander Jr., who died last week by suicide, made his final Twitter posts on Jan. 14, five days ahead of his 26th birthday and a week before his death.

"I don't think instagram is healthy for me," one of his tweets read.

In another, Alexander Jr. wrote, "You know that episode of SpongeBob where they go inside his brain and it's a bunch of mini spongebobs just losing their s---…..yea that one really hits home."

Following that tweet, he shared an image from the Nickelodeon show featuring the episode in question.

On his Instagram account, Alexander Jr., who worked as deejay, promoted an upcoming performance in Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

"Its been a minute but now we back at the jump off. Don't you want to say you supported desduné before the blowup??" he wrote in the caption. "So pullup this month!! performing live at Bardot on the 28th for @breakingsoundla Save a buck and buy tickets in advance at the link in my bio."

On Friday, King shared a statement with PEOPLE confirming his death. Alexander Jr. was her only son. She shared him with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr., who also worked in the music industry as a producer.

"Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian," King said in the statement. "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

King previously told PEOPLE that her son was "an amazing young man."

With her growing success as an actor and director, King said at the time that Alexander Jr. was her biggest source of pride. After separating from his father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, King admitted being a single parent wasn't always easy, but that nothing is stronger than her love for her son.

(L-R) Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she explained at the time. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling [thing] ever."

In honor of his mom's 50th birthday last year, Alexander Jr. paid tribute to the multi-hyphenate on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for."

He continued, "But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain't got s--- on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!"