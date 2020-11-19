One Night in Miami will be released in select theaters on Dec. 25 and stream on Amazon Prime Video next year on Jan. 15

Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali Meet Up in First Trailer for Regina King's One Night in Miami

The first official trailer for One Night in Miami is here.

On Wednesday, Amazon Studios released a look at the upcoming historical drama film based on Kemp Powers' 2013 stage play of the same name.

Set on the night of Feb. 25, 1964, in Miami, Florida, the soon-to-be-released film follows Cassius Clay (later known as Muhammad Ali) on a fictional evening spent celebrating with his three friends — NFL star Jim Brown, singer Sam Cooke and Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X — after he defeated boxing world champ Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Center.

The story imagines what the foursome, who would go on to play pivotal roles in the civil rights era, spoke about and how they emerged from a hotel room that night "ready to define a new world," director Regina King previously told PEOPLE.

One Night in Miami stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (High Fidelity) as Malcolm X, Aldis Hodge (Hidden Figures) as Brown, Eli Goree (Riverdale) as boxer Clay, and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) as Cooke.

Opening the almost two-minute long clip with an introduction to each of the four men, the trailer first finds Malcolm X spreading a message of hope.

"You brothers, you could move mountains without lifting a finger," he says in the clip.

Then, flashing between scenes of the men spending time together on that winter night, the trailer also showcases the issues that the four faced as Black men in America.

"This movement that we are in is called a struggle," Malcolm X notes in the clip. "Because we are fighting for our lives."

Speaking to PEOPLE about the film in September, King, 49, said that each of the four actors knew they were taking on a big responsibility with the film.

"All of those actors were aware of the enormous responsibility they had," she noted of the men portraying the famous, real-life characters. "And they did not take it lightly."

"And so I couldn't see anybody else playing these roles," she added of the four stars. "While they were individuals, they were brothers. And they all had a similar thing about them, which is the biggest thing about them. They were Black men in America."