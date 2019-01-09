Regina King Says Tyler Perry Has Already Contacted Her Over Golden Globes Promise to Hire Women

Regina King isn’t alone in her desire to give women in Hollywood more opportunities to tell their stories.

When accepting her best supporting actress Golden Globe on Sunday night, the star, 47, swore that in the future she’d only work on projects where at least half the people involved were women.

By two days later, multiple people in the movie industry had already contacted her about her pledge, the Emmy winner revealed to Entertainment Tonight at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City.

“[Producer] Bert Salke has [reached out], Tyler Perry, immediately, and those are men Those are just a couple of the men,” King told ET. “I haven’t even finished going through all my congratulations emails, so I’m sure there’s a couple of others.”

Regina King Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

She also mused to the outlet that people tried to convince her before she gave her speech that it was too bold. But the mother of one disagreed.

“[People have told me] that to take the risk of saying something like that and putting something on myself [like] that was too big,” King said. “I don’t feel like it is. I feel like it’s possible, and the reality is all I had to do was say it.”

She then compared it to her directing career.

Regina King Rich Fury/Getty

“All I had to do was start saying it out loud, and the amount of support I got and people that helped find workshops and programs for me to go through to hone those directing skills, it happened as soon as I said it,” she explained.

King has helmed episodes of Southland, The Catch, Scandal, Being Mary Jane and Greenleaf.

The Boyz n the Hood alum took home the statue for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. The actress took the opportunity to use “her platform” to advocate for the Time’s Up x2 movement and challenged herself to make her projects fully gender equal in the future.

Regina King Emma McIntyre/Getty

“In the next two years, and it’s going to be hard, I’m making a vow that every thing I produce…[will be] 50 percent women,” she said. “And I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourself and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”

The actress played Sharon Rivers, the mother of the main character. Barry Jenkins’ adaption of the 1970s James Baldwin novel is set in Harlem and follows Tish, who gets pregnant and prepares to marry her boyfriend Fonny, who is later falsely accused of crime.

King has received several other nominations for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk. She’s also up for an Independent Spirit Award and has already won multiple smaller critics association awards, including in New York and Los Angeles.