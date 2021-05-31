Regina King found out during an interview that she has been rumored to direct the next Superman movie, which is likely to feature a Black actor in the lead role

Regina King Reacts to Rumors She's Directing Black Superman Movie: 'That Is News to Me'

Regina King is, self-admittedly, not quite up to date on the current rumors surrounding her next moves in Hollywood.

The actress-turned-director, who has received critical acclaim for her directorial debut in One Night in Miami, recently learned about buzz that she might be directing the next Superman film while appearing on Tiffany Cross' The Cross Connection show on MSNBC.

"I'm curious, because this is a little bit of gossip. You're rumored to be on the short list to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there," Cross said. "Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?"

"Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me," King, 50, said as she laughed. "A news break, live on MSNBC!"

"Yeah, no, I have not heard that until just now," she added.

Speculation on the next Superman movie continues to swirl now that acclaimed author Ta-Nehisi Coates has been tapped to pen the screenplay, with The Hollywood Reporter writing that a Black actor is set to take on the iconic role for the first time.

Michael B. Jordan recently shot down buzz that he'd be donning Superman's cape. The 34-year-old actor said that while he's "flattered" people thought he was up for the job, he's "just watching on this one."

"It's smart of DC to grab Ta-Nehisi to go ahead and adapt that project," Jordan told THR last month. "He's incredibly talented. It's going to be worth checking out."

He added, "I'm flattered that people have me in that conversation. It's definitely a compliment, but I'm just watching on this one."