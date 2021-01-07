Regina King on Turning 50: 'I’m Much More Interesting Now'

The actress hits the milestone age on January 15, the same day her directorial debut One Night in Miami premieres

Regina King only gets better with age.

"I feel like I'm so much more interesting now, as a soon-to-be 50-year-old woman, than I was at 25," the One Night in Miami director, who turns 50 January 15, told British Vogue. "I can bring so much more to the table. I think that's the same for all people."

The mom of son Ian, 24, cherishes the experiences she's had along the way.

"You may not have the stamina that you had at 25, but what you know now? So much better," she said.

King hopes her own awards recognition, along with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' new diversity and inclusion guidelines, "will encourage people to broaden their perspective and make for richer storytelling," she said.

But at the end of the day, King doesn't put pressure on picking up trophies since she believes "it was the intent with these awards shows to boost ticket sales."

The Los Angeles native looks to fellow star Helen Mirren as inspiration that her career will only continue to grow as she gets older.

"I think Helen Mirren is everyone's hero," King told the monthly of the 75-year-old Brit. "She's the person who's made it her career and the stories that she's involved with and that she's been a part of telling — I look at her and I feel things are just going to continue to get better."