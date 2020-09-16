The Oscar-winning actress just directed her first feature film One Night in Miami

Regina King: 'Now That I'm in My 40s, People in Power Are Recognizing' My Talent

She's won three Emmys and an Oscar but actress Regina King, 49, says it feels like people in Hollywood are only now really starting to take notice.

King, who won an Oscar last year for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk and is receiving rave reviews for her film directorial debut, One Night in Miami, is at the top of her game. As she puts it, she's always given 100% to everything she does.

“Maybe now that I’m in my 40s, people in positions of power are recognizing it,” she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. “But everything I’ve ever approached, I’ve approached powerfully.”

King is up for her fourth Emmy at this Sunday's awards for her role as Sister Night, a tough-as-nails superhero on the hit HBO series Watchmen. She also has a starring role in the upcoming all-Black Western The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba.

Her new film, One Night in Miami, is a fictionalized account of a true event that occurred on Feb. 25, 1964, when Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) beat boxing world champ Sonny Liston at the Miami Beach Convention Center and spent the evening celebrating with football star Jim Brown, singer Sam Cooke and activist Malcolm X. In the film, based on Kemp Powers’s 2013 stage play of the same name, the four icons discuss their experience as Black men in America and what roles they were playing in the civil rights movement.

Although she's busier than ever, King is loving every minute of it and is grateful for all the opportunities coming her way.