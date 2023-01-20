Regina King Honors Late Son Ian Alexander Jr., 1 Year After His Death: 'My Guiding Light'

Ian Alexander Jr. was Regina King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

By
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 08:42 AM
Regina King and her son, Ian Alexander
Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., one year after his death by suicide.

Late Thursday evening, the 52-year-old actress shared a moving tribute to Ian on her Instagram page, captioning the video of an orange sky lantern she'd lit in honor of what would have been her son's 27th birthday.

"January 19th is Ian's Worthday," King wrote. "As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet … so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

The hue of the candlelit, floating paper lantern King lit has special meaning for the Oscar winner and for her late son. "Of course orange is your favorite color," she said. "It's the fire and the calm."

"I see you in everything I breath [sic]," King added. "My absolute favorite thing about myself is being …. Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This is the first time King has posted to her Instagram page since Ian's death. He died on Jan. 20, 2022, a day after turning 26.

Ian was King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

In a statement given to PEOPLE last year at the time of his death, King said, "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Following in his father's musical footsteps, Ian was a deejay. King previously told PEOPLE that he was "an amazing young man."

(L-R) Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King, wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Despite her success as an actor and director, King has long said that Ian was her biggest source of pride. After separating from Ian's father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, King admitted being a single parent wasn't always easy, but that nothing is stronger than her love for her son.

"You don't know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don't have a child, you don't know what that is," she explained. "When you experience it, it's the most fulfilling [thing] ever."

The pair also has matching tattoos, which read "unconditional love" in Aramaic — Ian's on his shoulder and King's on her arm.

regina king
Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King. regina king/instagram

Upon the news of Ian's death, many celebrities paid tribute on social media, expressing their condolences to King as she deals with her loss.

Similar comments came on King's post on Friday, with stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Octavia Spencer, Tabitha Brown, Julianne Moore, Sarah Paulson, Ava DuVernay and Holly Robinson Peete — among others — sending their love and support King's way.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Regina King and her son, Ian Alexander
Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies by Suicide: He 'Cared So Deeply'
(L-R) Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King, wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Regina King Receives Love and Support After Tragic Death of Son Ian: 'Absolutely Heartbroken'
(L-R) Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Viola Davis Mourns Death of Regina King's Son Ian Alexander Jr.: 'I Am Lifting and Holding You Up'
SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, ITALY - JUNE 10: Regina King attends the Filming Italy 2022 red carpet on June 10, 2022 in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images)
Regina King Steps onto the Red Carpet in First Public Appearance Since Her Son's Tragic Death
(L-R) Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King, wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Regina King Once Spoke About What Her Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Learned from Watching Her Career
Billy Bush interviewing Lisa Marie Presley
Billy Bush Says 'It Feels Awful' to Have Done One of Lisa Marie Presley's Final Interviews
Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Allison Holker Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as a 'True Beacon of Light' in Emotional Tribute Video
Stephen tWitch Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Loved Ones Gather for Small Funeral 3 Weeks After Star's Death
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley's Addiction Battles: 'It's a Difficult Path to Overcome'
Buster Corley
Dave & Buster's Co-Founder James 'Buster' Corley Dead at 72, Company Confirms
Connie Boss Alexander, stephen twitch boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mother Shares Heartbreaking Message About Her Son in 'Heaven'
Connie Alexander and Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mother Sends Thanks After His Death: 'I Can't Use Words Right Now'
Novelist Claims Her Death by Suicide 2 Years Ago Was Fake
Romance Writer Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After She Supposedly Died by Suicide
Allison Holker and Stephen Boss
Allison Holker's 'Heart Aches' 1 Week After Death of 'One and Only' Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
(L-R) Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King, wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Regina King and Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Had Matching Tattoos to Show Their 'Unconditional Love'
Michelle Obama Pens Tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Michelle Obama Pens Tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Following His Death: 'Radiated Kindness'