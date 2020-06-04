"I think in most homes, black homes, it's not just a conversation. It's an ongoing conversation," the actress said during Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Regina King Has 'Ongoing Conversations' with Her Son About the Police: 'It Shifts Every Time'

Regina King is showing her support for nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

"Everything has been super heavy," the Oscar-winning actress, 49, said during Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"I've finally gotten to a place where I’m clear as to what it is that I need to do to make changes."

Protests have erupted throughout the country following the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died last week while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. Several large cities have instituted curfews to try to curb the unrest.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minnesota officer who was seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with murder. Formal criminal charges have also recently been filed in Minnesota against the three other policemen who were present at the time of George Floyd's May 25 death, according to a warrant reviewed by PEOPLE.

King applauded the impact she believes such protests have had on Floyd’s case, saying that the recent charges "probably would not have happened without the protests."

Still, King acknowledged that more work needs to be done in combating police brutality and racial injustice.

"We have officers in Louisville who have not been charged for Breonna Taylor's murder and there are so many other cases like that," she said. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT was fatally shot by police in her Louisville, Ky., home back in March.

The Watchmen actress also opened up about the difficult conversations she’s had with her son Ian Alexander, Jr., 24, about how to interact with police as a young black man.

"I think in most homes, black homes, it's not just a conversation. It's an ongoing conversation," she said.

"The anger that they have, it just compounds every time something like this happens," she said. "It’s another moment that’s telling them that they’re not worthy … their lives are not valuable once they walk outside of the comfort of their homes."

"The conversation shifts every time," she continued, "because you have to find a way to support their feelings and make sure that you're letting them know that you hear them and that you do mirror the same sentiment. But you don't want them to do anything that's going to put themselves in a situation that they may not come back home, they may not talk to you again."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.