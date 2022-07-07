See Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in Hilarious Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Trailer
Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown are taking fans to church.
On Thursday, an official trailer for the pair's upcoming mockumentary-style comedy, titled Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., was released.
Following Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown, 46), the leader of a Southern Baptist megachurch, the movie chronicles his journey as he and his wife, Trinitie Childs (Hall, 51), try to bring their congregation back to their side after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close.
Marking Adamma Ebo's first time directing a feature film, the filmmaker also lends her talents as a producer, alongside Hall and Brown, as well as twin sister Adanne Ebo and Daniel Kaluuya, among others. Adamma also serves as a writer on the project.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Talks Using His Platform for Good as He Joins Campaign to Fund Cancer Research
In the opening of the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, Hall's Trinitie and Brown's Lee-Curtis find themselves embroiled in controversy, though they try to clear their names and reestablish their power with a camera crew by their side.
As scenes flash onscreen of the couple's uphill battle, Brown's Lee-Curtis admits, "I'm a sinner, but I'm no criminal."
Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.
In one funny moment, the husband and wife attempt to gather attention for their disgraced church by holding up a sign with "Honk for Jesus" plastered in glittery lettering while next to a street.
"You ain't really getting that many beeps, baby," Lee-Curtis tells Trinitie, before prompting her to "Shake it for the Lord" in order to gather more attention from drivers.
RELATED VIDEO: Regina Hall Says Beauty Comes From How You Take Care Of Yourself & "How You Treat People"
The forthcoming feature previously debuted at this year's Sundance Film Festival, where it was met with critical acclaim, per Deadline.
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. premieres in theaters and on Peacock Sept. 2.