Regina Hall Says Will Smith Apology Is 'First Step' on 'Difficult Road' After Oscars Slap

Regina Hall, who co-hosted the Oscars, weighed in on Will Smith's public apology to Chris Rock, saying, "I know that wasn't easy"

By
Published on August 24, 2022 04:13 PM
Regina Hall, Will Smith
Photo: David Livingston/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Regina Hall is sharing her reaction to Will Smith publicly apologizing for the Oscars slap seen around the world.

"I think it's a tough thing and I know it's a difficult road," Hall, 51, told Variety on Monday during a red-carpet appearance for her upcoming movie Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

"The first step is he apologized. How people see it, it's up to them … I know that wasn't easy," she said before comparing the ordeal to a takeaway message from her new satirical comedy, in which she stars as the wife of a pastor, played by Sterling K. Brown. (The plot revolves around making a comeback after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close.)

"Redemption," Hall added in her conversation with Variety. "The whole point is we can evolve from maybe where we are."

Hall, who co-starred with Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip, co-hosted the Oscars in March alongside comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.

Oscars hosts
Neilson Barnard/Getty

During the ceremony, Smith, 53, walked onto the stage and hit Chris Rock after a joke made by the comedian about Jada's shaved head. (The actress, 50, lives with alopecia.)

The slap led to months of fallout for the Best Actor winner, who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years.

The King Richard actor apologized to Rock in a statement on Instagram the following day before posting an apology video on his social-media accounts July 29, explaining that night and apologizing directly to Rock, 57, and his family.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out," Smith said. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars Producer Will Packer Responds to Will Smith's Public Apology: "He's Being So Transparent"

During a May comedy-tour stop in Orlando, Florida, Sykes told audience members of the moment, "I'm still traumatized. I can't talk about it. I get emotional."

"I couldn't believe he was still sitting there, like an a--h---," the star continued, referring to how Smith remained seated during the ceremony before later winning the Best Actor award. "Shouldn't you be sitting there with a lawyer or LAPD, motherf-----?"

Schumer, 41, has also shared her thoughts about the slap. In April, during a comedy show held at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas, she said, per E! News, "It was just a f---ing bummer."

"All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting," Schumer added.

