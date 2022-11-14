Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting 2023 Oscars: Make Sure 'Nobody Comes Up Out the Audience'

"We'll make sure Jimmy's got something on so he don't get injured onstage and nobody comes up out the audience," Regina Hall said of Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscar Awards in March 2023

Published on November 14, 2022 05:14 PM
Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage, Randy Holmes/Getty

Regina Hall wants everyone to stay in their seats at the 2023 Academy Awards.

The Honk for Jesus actress, 51, weighed in on Jimmy Kimmel hosting next year's Oscars and referenced Will Smith smacking Chris Rock during the 2022 ceremony in March.

Hall — who emceed this year's Oscars with fellow comedic actresses Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer — recently told Entertainment Tonight of Kimmel hosting, "I think it's really a bad idea. No, I'm joking."

She continued, "We'll make sure Jimmy's got something on so he don't get injured onstage and nobody comes up out the audience. But I think it's gonna be a fun show and he's tried and true, so I'm excited to see what he's gonna do."

chris rock and <a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">will smith</a>
Chris Rock (L); Will Smith. Getty (2)

During the March 27 broadcast, Smith, 54, walked onto the stage and hit Rock, 57, after a joke made by the comedian about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. (The actress, 51, lives with alopecia.)

The slap led to months of fallout for the Best Actor winner, who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years.

The King Richard star apologized to Rock in a statement on Instagram the following day, before posting an apology video on his social media accounts July 29.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out," Smith said. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Rock has not officially commented on the televised physical assault, but has referenced the slap onstage in several stops of his latest comedy tour.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars Producer Will Packer Responds to Will Smith's Public Apology: 'He's Being So Transparent'

The day after the slap, Kimmel reacted to the moment during an opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The late-night show host, 54, said he believes Rock handled the situation "well," and admitted that if it were him, he wouldn't have had the same reaction.

"This was the Hollywood version of your drunk uncle starting a fight, ruining the wedding and then standing up and giving a long toast to the bride and groom," Kimmel, who has hosted the Oscars twice before, joked. "But Chris Rock, he handled it about as well as you could possibly handle being slapped on stage at the Oscars. He didn't even flinch when Will slapped him. I would've been crying so hard."

"A lot of my friends have been texting me, asking, what I would've done if I'd been on stage when Will — I would have run, is what I would've done," he quipped. "The second I saw Will Smith get up out of his seat I would've been halfway to the Wetzel's Pretzels, enjoying the samples in front of the store."

