Regina Hall Says the Best Part of Being Mistaken for Regina King Is Getting All Her Freebies

Regina Hall gets confused for Regina King all the time — but she’s not mad about it!

In a speech at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City on Monday night, Hall, 48, joked about receiving King’s “perks” when people get the two actresses mixed up.

“I hope she wins [more awards], because people get us confused and I get all the perks,” the actress said. “Seriously, they’re like ‘Here’s a gift certificate for Regina King, for $5,000 for Barney’s’ and I’m just like, ‘I’m her!’ They’re like, ‘We love you Ms. King!’ I’m like, ‘Thank you.’ “

“So let’s hope she wins that Oscar ’cause God knows what I’ll get … I’ll get a car! So congratulations to her for being phenomenal.”

King and Hall both won big at Monday’s ceremony. Hall took home the best actress honor for her role in Support the Girls, while King, 47, received the best supporting actress prize for If Beale Street Could Talk. (King also won a Golden Globe on Sunday night for her performance in Beale Street.)

Roma, a black and white Spanish-language film set in 1970s Mexico City, was named best picture at the annual awards, while the film’s director, Gravity‘s Alfonso Cuarón, also won the directing and cinematography prizes.

In her acceptance speech at the 76th Golden Globes on Sunday night, King used “her platform” to vow to produce projects with “50 percent women.”

“In the next two years, and it’s going to be hard, I’m making a vow that everything I produce…[will be] 50 percent women,” King said. “And I challenge everyone out there who is in a position of power, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourself and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”