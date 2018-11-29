Roma Sweeps New York Film Critics Circle Awards as Regina Hall and Ethan Hawke Win Big

It’s officially awards season!

The New York Film Critics Circle announced the winners of their annual awards on Thursday, with Netflix’s Roma taking home three of the day’s biggest prizes.

Roma, a black and white Spanish-language film set in 1970s Mexico City, was named Best Picture at the annual awards, while the film’s director, Gravity‘s Alfonso Cuarón, also won the directing and cinematography prizes.

The NYFCC names winners in several traditional awards categories every year, like best actor/actress and best director, and is part of the annual run-up to Oscars season. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in New York in January.

Regina Hall won the Best Actress award for her role in comedy Support the Girls, while the Best Actor prize went to Ethan Hawke, celebrating his turn as a pastor in First Reformed.

Regina Hall at the premiere of Support the Girls. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Regina King and Richard E. Grant won the Supporting Actress and Actor categories, the former for If Beale Street Could Talk and Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

See the full list of the 2018 New York Film Critics Circle winners below.

Best Film: Roma

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Best Actress: Regina Hall – Support the Girls

Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Screenplay: Paul Schrader – First Reformed

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Best Foreign Language Film: Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Best Documentary: Bing Liu – Minding the Gap

Best Animated Film: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best First Film: Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade