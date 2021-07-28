Regé-Jean Page has also been cast in Paramount's upcoming film adaptation of the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons

Bridgerton Actor Regé-Jean Page to Star in Paramount's Reboot of The Saint: Report

It looks like Regé-Jean Page has landed another major role following his departure from Bridgerton.

The 31-year-old actor will star in and executive produce Paramount's upcoming reboot of The Saint, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie's script will be penned by actor and playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah, while Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans are currently listed as producers for the project.

Based on a series of novels and short stories by Leslie Charteris, The Saint was famously adapted into a television show of the same name starring Roger Moore in the 1960s.

Paramount turned the literary work into a movie in 1997, with Val Kilmer portraying the mysterious Simon Templar character as a professional thief who uses the names of various saints for his heists.

Last year, Variety reported that a reboot of The Saint was in the works at Paramount with Chris Pine as its star and Dexter Fletcher directing. However, according to THR's latest report, that reiteration has now been shelved.

It's unclear if Fletcher is still attached to the project as its director.

The new reimagining of The Saint is Page's second project with Paramount following his breakout role in Netflix's Bridgerton. In February, it was reported that Page had been cast in the studio's film adaptation of the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

Though Page's performance as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton recently earned him a Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, the next season of the period drama — which has already started production — won't include the actor or his beloved character.

Page confirmed his exit from the show in April on his Instagram, calling his time on the series "the ride of a life time."

"It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too," he wrote. "Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

At the time, he told Variety that he never planned on returning and had only been contracted for one season.