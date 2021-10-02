Plot details for the film are reportedly being kept under wraps

Regé-Jean Page to Star in Netflix Thriller Film from Noah Hawley and the Russo Brothers: Reports

Regé-Jean Page has reportedly found his next leading role.

The Bridgerton breakout is set to star in an upcoming Netflix heist thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. The untitled project will be written and directed by Noah Hawley.

Hawley will also produce via his 26 Keys production company, in partnership with AGBO's Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca, the outlets reported.

Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, according to Deadline.

"AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire," Larocca said in a statement to both outlets. "We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page."

This will be Page's second time working with the Russo brothers, after they directed him in Chris Evans' and Ryan Gosling's upcoming film The Gray Man.

Following his turn as the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, Page has landed several upcoming lead roles. In July, it was announced that the 31-year-old actor will star in and executive produce Paramount's upcoming reboot of The Saint.

The new reimagining of The Saint is Page's second project with Paramount — in February, it was reported that Page had been cast in the studio's film adaptation of the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

Though Page's performance as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton recently earned him a Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, the next season of the period drama — which has already started production — won't include the actor or his beloved character.

Page confirmed his exit from the show in April on his Instagram, calling his time on the series "the ride of a life time."

"It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too," he wrote. "Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

At the time, he told Variety that he never planned on returning and had only been contracted for one season.

